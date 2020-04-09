All apartments in Edinburg
2813 Brenda

2813 North Brenda · No Longer Available
Location

2813 North Brenda, Edinburg, TX 78541

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
- Lovely 4/2/1 home North Edinburg, ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, fenced corner lot, sprinkler system.

(RLNE4701470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Brenda have any available units?
2813 Brenda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edinburg, TX.
Is 2813 Brenda currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Brenda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Brenda pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Brenda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edinburg.
Does 2813 Brenda offer parking?
No, 2813 Brenda does not offer parking.
Does 2813 Brenda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Brenda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Brenda have a pool?
No, 2813 Brenda does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Brenda have accessible units?
No, 2813 Brenda does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Brenda have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Brenda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Brenda have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 Brenda does not have units with air conditioning.
