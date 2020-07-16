2218 Moonlight Lane - 1

Amenities

Neutral Colors and Open Concept Style apartment with walk in closets, all kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer, Tub/shower combos in bathrooms, private fence patio, and carport.

Located in North Edinburg and minutes away from UTRGV. This 3 Bedroom unit offers all kitchen appliances including microwave as well as washer and dryer. Neutral colors with crown molding and tile throughout, walk-in closet, tub/shower combo. Security Deposit-$500 (Installments Allowed). Application fee is $25 per person over the age of 18 yrs.