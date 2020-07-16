All apartments in Edinburg
Find more places like 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

2218 Moonlight Lane - 1

2218 West Moonlight Lane · (956) 739-8954
Location

2218 West Moonlight Lane, Edinburg, TX 78541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Neutral Colors and Open Concept Style apartment with walk in closets, all kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer, Tub/shower combos in bathrooms, private fence patio, and carport.
Located in North Edinburg and minutes away from UTRGV. This 3 Bedroom unit offers all kitchen appliances including microwave as well as washer and dryer. Neutral colors with crown molding and tile throughout, walk-in closet, tub/shower combo. Security Deposit-$500 (Installments Allowed). Application fee is $25 per person over the age of 18 yrs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 have any available units?
2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 have?
Some of 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edinburg.
Does 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2218 Moonlight Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
