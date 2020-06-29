All apartments in Edinburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2212 N Ruby Street

2212 Ruby Street · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Ruby Street, Edinburg, TX 78541

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful home for lease in north Edinburg. Walk in and fall in love with all the beautiful details throughout the home, from the decorative high ceilings to the tile flooring throughout, open floor concept, recessed lighting, granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer stay. Featuring 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, with a huge yard and a covered patio! This property is conveniently located within 10 minutes to UTRGV and major highway. Call me today for more information and schedule your viewing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 N Ruby Street have any available units?
2212 N Ruby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edinburg, TX.
What amenities does 2212 N Ruby Street have?
Some of 2212 N Ruby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 N Ruby Street currently offering any rent specials?
2212 N Ruby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 N Ruby Street pet-friendly?
No, 2212 N Ruby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edinburg.
Does 2212 N Ruby Street offer parking?
No, 2212 N Ruby Street does not offer parking.
Does 2212 N Ruby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2212 N Ruby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 N Ruby Street have a pool?
No, 2212 N Ruby Street does not have a pool.
Does 2212 N Ruby Street have accessible units?
No, 2212 N Ruby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 N Ruby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 N Ruby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 N Ruby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 N Ruby Street does not have units with air conditioning.
