2212 N Ruby Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful home for lease in north Edinburg. Walk in and fall in love with all the beautiful details throughout the home, from the decorative high ceilings to the tile flooring throughout, open floor concept, recessed lighting, granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer stay. Featuring 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, with a huge yard and a covered patio! This property is conveniently located within 10 minutes to UTRGV and major highway. Call me today for more information and schedule your viewing appointment.