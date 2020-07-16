1001-A Sal Street Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

All Applications Can Only Be Found On Our Website: www.paramountpropertiesmry.com



Paul Miller Properties

(956) 638-7689 - Roberto Gomez



This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is only minutes away of the best that Edinburg has to offer- schools, restaurants, shops, and entertainment. The home also features a Resident Manager available on site.



Rental features:

• Patio

• Dishwasher

• Ceiling fans

• Refrigerator

• Breakfast nook

• Security system

• Stove and Oven

• Air conditioning

• Covered carport parking

• Tile flooring all throughout

• Washer and dryer within the apartment



Pet Policy: Small pets okay with additional deposit



Monthly rent is $520 with a one-year lease.

Deposit Based on Approval.



For Applications Visit:

www.ParamountPropertiesMry.com