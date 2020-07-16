All apartments in Edinburg
Find more places like 1001-A Sal Street Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edinburg, TX
/
1001-A Sal Street Rd.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

1001-A Sal Street Rd.

1001 N Sal St · (956) 638-7689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edinburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1001 N Sal St, Edinburg, TX 78541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$520

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
All Applications Can Only Be Found On Our Website: www.paramountpropertiesmry.com

Paul Miller Properties
(956) 638-7689 - Roberto Gomez

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is only minutes away of the best that Edinburg has to offer- schools, restaurants, shops, and entertainment. The home also features a Resident Manager available on site.

Rental features:
• Patio
• Dishwasher
• Ceiling fans
• Refrigerator
• Breakfast nook
• Security system
• Stove and Oven
• Air conditioning
• Covered carport parking
• Tile flooring all throughout
• Washer and dryer within the apartment

Pet Policy: Small pets okay with additional deposit

Monthly rent is $520 with a one-year lease.
Deposit Based on Approval.

For Applications Visit:
www.ParamountPropertiesMry.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001-A Sal Street Rd. have any available units?
1001-A Sal Street Rd. has a unit available for $520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001-A Sal Street Rd. have?
Some of 1001-A Sal Street Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001-A Sal Street Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1001-A Sal Street Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001-A Sal Street Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001-A Sal Street Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1001-A Sal Street Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1001-A Sal Street Rd. offers parking.
Does 1001-A Sal Street Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001-A Sal Street Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001-A Sal Street Rd. have a pool?
No, 1001-A Sal Street Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1001-A Sal Street Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1001-A Sal Street Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1001-A Sal Street Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001-A Sal Street Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001-A Sal Street Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001-A Sal Street Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1001-A Sal Street Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive
Edinburg, TX 78539
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539

Similar Pages

Edinburg 1 BedroomsEdinburg 2 Bedrooms
Edinburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdinburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Edinburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

McAllen, TXBrownsville, TXMission, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXEdcouch, TX
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity