6105 Meredith Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:51 PM
6105 Meredith Lane
Location
6105 Meredith Lane, Edgecliff Village, TX 76134
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Fantastically well kept home ready for rent, homes include oversize back yard, ceramic and wood floors through out, custom kitchen cabinet, good size bedrooms, and many more options.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6105 Meredith Lane have any available units?
6105 Meredith Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Edgecliff Village, TX
.
What amenities does 6105 Meredith Lane have?
Some of 6105 Meredith Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 6105 Meredith Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Meredith Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Meredith Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6105 Meredith Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Edgecliff Village
.
Does 6105 Meredith Lane offer parking?
No, 6105 Meredith Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6105 Meredith Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 Meredith Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Meredith Lane have a pool?
No, 6105 Meredith Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6105 Meredith Lane have accessible units?
No, 6105 Meredith Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Meredith Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6105 Meredith Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 Meredith Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 Meredith Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
