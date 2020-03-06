All apartments in Edgecliff Village
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

61 Lucas Lane

61 Lucas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

61 Lucas Lane, Edgecliff Village, TX 76134

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Lucas Lane have any available units?
61 Lucas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgecliff Village, TX.
What amenities does 61 Lucas Lane have?
Some of 61 Lucas Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Lucas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
61 Lucas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Lucas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 61 Lucas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgecliff Village.
Does 61 Lucas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 61 Lucas Lane offers parking.
Does 61 Lucas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Lucas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Lucas Lane have a pool?
No, 61 Lucas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 61 Lucas Lane have accessible units?
No, 61 Lucas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Lucas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Lucas Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Lucas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Lucas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

