Eagle Pass, TX
Residences at Eagle Pass II
Last updated July 7 2020 at 1:31 AM

Residences at Eagle Pass II

3477 Bob Rogers Drive · (830) 773-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3477 Bob Rogers Drive, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7303 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit 7205 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit 7306 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Eagle Pass II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
internet access
online portal
volleyball court
Come home to Residence at Eagle Pass Apartments in Eagle Pass, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere. Our community features modern living spaces, amenities highlighting enjoyment, fitness & socialization, as well as a caring, professional on-site management team. With our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the perfect space to complement the lifestyle you want.

The best of Eagle Pass is right outside your door when you choose Residence at Eagle Pass Apartments. We’d love to show you around our community and help you find your new home. Please us a call to schedule a tour of our impressive apartment community in Eagle Pass, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45/Single; $75/Couple
Deposit: $250/One Bedroom; $350/Two Bedroom
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Trash Admin: $3; Trash: $15; Pest Control: $3
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75lbs
Parking Details: Covered Parking: $25.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at Eagle Pass II have any available units?
Residences at Eagle Pass II has 8 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Residences at Eagle Pass II have?
Some of Residences at Eagle Pass II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Eagle Pass II currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Eagle Pass II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at Eagle Pass II pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Eagle Pass II is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Eagle Pass II offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Eagle Pass II offers parking.
Does Residences at Eagle Pass II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at Eagle Pass II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Eagle Pass II have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Eagle Pass II has a pool.
Does Residences at Eagle Pass II have accessible units?
Yes, Residences at Eagle Pass II has accessible units.
Does Residences at Eagle Pass II have units with dishwashers?
No, Residences at Eagle Pass II does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Residences at Eagle Pass II have units with air conditioning?
No, Residences at Eagle Pass II does not have units with air conditioning.
