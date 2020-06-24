Residences at Eagle Pass II

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse internet access online portal volleyball court

Come home to Residence at Eagle Pass Apartments in Eagle Pass, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere. Our community features modern living spaces, amenities highlighting enjoyment, fitness & socialization, as well as a caring, professional on-site management team. With our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the perfect space to complement the lifestyle you want.



The best of Eagle Pass is right outside your door when you choose Residence at Eagle Pass Apartments. We’d love to show you around our community and help you find your new home. Please us a call to schedule a tour of our impressive apartment community in Eagle Pass, TX.