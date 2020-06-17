All apartments in Eagle Pass
3254 Bob Rogers
3254 Bob Rogers

3254 Bob Rogers Drive · (830) 968-4133
Location

3254 Bob Rogers Drive, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New commercial suite for lease, located in Duncan plaza, Suite C offers 1350 sf of lease area @ $21.00/yr sf + NNN, suitable for medical offices, conveniently located in the Medical area, nearby Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, International Center for Trade, South West Texas Jr. College and Sul Ross University. For more information please contact Listing Agent Armando Sanchez/Realty Executives of Eagle Pass at 830-968-4133, armandos@realtyexecutives.com; www. realtyexecutivesofeaglepass.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 31 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 Bob Rogers have any available units?
3254 Bob Rogers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagle Pass, TX.
Is 3254 Bob Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
3254 Bob Rogers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 Bob Rogers pet-friendly?
No, 3254 Bob Rogers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Pass.
Does 3254 Bob Rogers offer parking?
No, 3254 Bob Rogers does not offer parking.
Does 3254 Bob Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3254 Bob Rogers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 Bob Rogers have a pool?
No, 3254 Bob Rogers does not have a pool.
Does 3254 Bob Rogers have accessible units?
No, 3254 Bob Rogers does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 Bob Rogers have units with dishwashers?
No, 3254 Bob Rogers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3254 Bob Rogers have units with air conditioning?
No, 3254 Bob Rogers does not have units with air conditioning.
