3254 Bob Rogers

Amenities
New commercial suite for lease, located in Duncan plaza, Suite C offers 1350 sf of lease area @ $21.00/yr sf + NNN, suitable for medical offices, conveniently located in the Medical area, nearby Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, International Center for Trade, South West Texas Jr. College and Sul Ross University. For more information please contact Listing Agent Armando Sanchez/Realty Executives of Eagle Pass at 830-968-4133, armandos@realtyexecutives.com; www. realtyexecutivesofeaglepass.com