Eagle Pass, TX
2235 BASSWOOD ST #1
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:02 PM

2235 BASSWOOD ST #1

2235 Basswood · (830) 968-4133
Location

2235 Basswood, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1582 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Las Ventanas Townhomes in Eagle Pass, Now available for rent ! Unit 2, modern two story, offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, granite counter tops, fenced patio, sprinkler system, shared parking space and more.. $1200 a month with appliances ...Contact Armando Sanchez listing agent for more info 830-968-4133, Broker Doris S. Sanchez 830-352-5333 or an Executive at 830-758-1034, Experience The Executive Advantage. www.realtyexecutivesofeaglepass.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 have any available units?
2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 have?
Some of 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Pass.
Does 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 does offer parking.
Does 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 have a pool?
No, 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2235 BASSWOOD ST #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
