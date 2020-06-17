2235 BASSWOOD ST #1

Amenities
Las Ventanas Townhomes in Eagle Pass, Now available for rent ! Unit 2, modern two story, offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, granite counter tops, fenced patio, sprinkler system, shared parking space and more.. $1200 a month with appliances ...Contact Armando Sanchez listing agent for more info 830-968-4133, Broker Doris S. Sanchez 830-352-5333 or an Executive at 830-758-1034, Experience The Executive Advantage. www.realtyexecutivesofeaglepass.com