Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage media room online portal trash valet hot tub

Find your apartment home at Bella Ruscello! This Tuscan inspired, pet-friendly apartment community features distinct one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Duncanville, Texas with a sophisticated amenity package. Come home and relax by the refreshing swimming pool with sundeck and dining pavilion, catch a flick in the private resident theater or work off the day's stresses in the well-equipped 24-hour fitness center. You will also find comfort in your apartment home with thoughtfully crafted details like the garden style soaking tub, custom cabinetry, hardwood-style flooring and so much more.



The Shops at Waterview Park, Costco and the International Museum of Cultures are just a few of the nearby neighborhood amenities. If you are looking to venture into the city, Downtown Dallas is just a short drive away. Residents of Bella Ruscello enjoy the many services available such as package concierge, online bill pay and service requests, easy electronic communications, resident function