Duncanville, TX
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes

250 E Highway 67 · (972) 200-1438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX 75137

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8107 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,162

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
online portal
trash valet
hot tub
Find your apartment home at Bella Ruscello! This Tuscan inspired, pet-friendly apartment community features distinct one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Duncanville, Texas with a sophisticated amenity package. Come home and relax by the refreshing swimming pool with sundeck and dining pavilion, catch a flick in the private resident theater or work off the day's stresses in the well-equipped 24-hour fitness center. You will also find comfort in your apartment home with thoughtfully crafted details like the garden style soaking tub, custom cabinetry, hardwood-style flooring and so much more.

The Shops at Waterview Park, Costco and the International Museum of Cultures are just a few of the nearby neighborhood amenities. If you are looking to venture into the city, Downtown Dallas is just a short drive away. Residents of Bella Ruscello enjoy the many services available such as package concierge, online bill pay and service requests, easy electronic communications, resident function

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes have any available units?
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes has a unit available for $1,162 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes have?
Some of Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
