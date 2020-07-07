Rent Calculator
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
935 Fairbanks Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 5:15 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
935 Fairbanks Circle
935 Fairbanks Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
935 Fairbanks Circle, Duncanville, TX 75137
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Brick , 3 Bedrooms, 2 story. Refrigerator,dishwasher. Parking in front.
Please agent tenant verify all information including schools etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 935 Fairbanks Circle have any available units?
935 Fairbanks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duncanville, TX
.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duncanville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 935 Fairbanks Circle have?
Some of 935 Fairbanks Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 935 Fairbanks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
935 Fairbanks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Fairbanks Circle pet-friendly?
No, 935 Fairbanks Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duncanville
.
Does 935 Fairbanks Circle offer parking?
Yes, 935 Fairbanks Circle offers parking.
Does 935 Fairbanks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Fairbanks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Fairbanks Circle have a pool?
No, 935 Fairbanks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 935 Fairbanks Circle have accessible units?
No, 935 Fairbanks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Fairbanks Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Fairbanks Circle has units with dishwashers.
