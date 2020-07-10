All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 831 Southloop Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
831 Southloop Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:36 AM

831 Southloop Drive

831 South Loop Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

831 South Loop Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Super Cute! Newly renovated home! All new surfaces. Great open floor plan! Nice gray and white colors. Large separate dinning area, separate laundry room. Extra large backyard with mature trees. A unique find in this price point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Southloop Drive have any available units?
831 Southloop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Southloop Drive have?
Some of 831 Southloop Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Southloop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
831 Southloop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Southloop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 831 Southloop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 831 Southloop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 831 Southloop Drive offers parking.
Does 831 Southloop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Southloop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Southloop Drive have a pool?
No, 831 Southloop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 831 Southloop Drive have accessible units?
No, 831 Southloop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Southloop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Southloop Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137
1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District