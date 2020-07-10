Super Cute! Newly renovated home! All new surfaces. Great open floor plan! Nice gray and white colors. Large separate dinning area, separate laundry room. Extra large backyard with mature trees. A unique find in this price point.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 831 Southloop Drive have any available units?
