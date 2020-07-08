All apartments in Duncanville
806 Flamingo Way

806 Flamingo Way · No Longer Available
Location

806 Flamingo Way, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Duncanville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Flamingo Way have any available units?
806 Flamingo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Flamingo Way have?
Some of 806 Flamingo Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Flamingo Way currently offering any rent specials?
806 Flamingo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Flamingo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Flamingo Way is pet friendly.
Does 806 Flamingo Way offer parking?
Yes, 806 Flamingo Way offers parking.
Does 806 Flamingo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Flamingo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Flamingo Way have a pool?
No, 806 Flamingo Way does not have a pool.
Does 806 Flamingo Way have accessible units?
No, 806 Flamingo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Flamingo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Flamingo Way has units with dishwashers.

