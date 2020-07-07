706 Countryside Court

Amenities

Love where you live in this pretty black shutter home featuring a nice size yard. Ceramic tile flooring illuminates entertaining areas. Brick corner fireplace in Living room. Private galley kitchen opens into breakfast room. Kitchen features espresso cabinets with copper pulls, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes Range, Built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Hallways lead to private bedrooms. Master en-suite offers single sink vanity and a tub. 1 car garage offers remote access parking.