All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 706 Countryside Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
706 Countryside Court
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:41 PM

706 Countryside Court

706 Countryside Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

706 Countryside Court, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Love where you live in this pretty black shutter home featuring a nice size yard. Ceramic tile flooring illuminates entertaining areas. Brick corner fireplace in Living room. Private galley kitchen opens into breakfast room. Kitchen features espresso cabinets with copper pulls, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes Range, Built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Hallways lead to private bedrooms. Master en-suite offers single sink vanity and a tub. 1 car garage offers remote access parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Countryside Court have any available units?
706 Countryside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Countryside Court have?
Some of 706 Countryside Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Countryside Court currently offering any rent specials?
706 Countryside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Countryside Court pet-friendly?
No, 706 Countryside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 706 Countryside Court offer parking?
Yes, 706 Countryside Court offers parking.
Does 706 Countryside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Countryside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Countryside Court have a pool?
No, 706 Countryside Court does not have a pool.
Does 706 Countryside Court have accessible units?
No, 706 Countryside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Countryside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Countryside Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District