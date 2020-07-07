All apartments in Duncanville
646 Meadowglen Drive

646 Meadowglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

646 Meadowglen Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features a spacious, two story, floor plan, with open concept. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and spacious cabinets, and the living room has a unique fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Meadowglen Drive have any available units?
646 Meadowglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 Meadowglen Drive have?
Some of 646 Meadowglen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Meadowglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
646 Meadowglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Meadowglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 646 Meadowglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 646 Meadowglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 646 Meadowglen Drive offers parking.
Does 646 Meadowglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Meadowglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Meadowglen Drive have a pool?
No, 646 Meadowglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 646 Meadowglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 646 Meadowglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Meadowglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 Meadowglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

