Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
635 Johnson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
635 Johnson Drive
635 Johnson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
635 Johnson Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy completely remodeled brick home. 3 Bed 1.5 bath, detached shed. Large fenced backyard. Apply online or TAR App accepted. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT 18 & OVER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 635 Johnson Drive have any available units?
635 Johnson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duncanville, TX
.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duncanville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 635 Johnson Drive have?
Some of 635 Johnson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 635 Johnson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
635 Johnson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Johnson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 635 Johnson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duncanville
.
Does 635 Johnson Drive offer parking?
No, 635 Johnson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 635 Johnson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Johnson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Johnson Drive have a pool?
No, 635 Johnson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 635 Johnson Drive have accessible units?
No, 635 Johnson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Johnson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Johnson Drive has units with dishwashers.
