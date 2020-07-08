626 Little Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in popular area of Duncanville. Many extras in this home including built-in shelfing and desk, rock fireplace, new carpet and paint! Close to freeway, entertainment, schools and park.