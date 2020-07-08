Just remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in popular area of Duncanville. Many extras in this home including built-in shelfing and desk, rock fireplace, new carpet and paint! Close to freeway, entertainment, schools and park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 Little Creek Drive have any available units?
626 Little Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.