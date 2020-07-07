Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:25 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B
618 Alameda Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
618 Alameda Avenue, Duncanville, TX 75137
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location ....Location.... Location..... -
(RLNE4342662)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B have any available units?
618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duncanville, TX
.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duncanville Rent Report
.
Is 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B currently offering any rent specials?
618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B pet-friendly?
No, 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duncanville
.
Does 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B offer parking?
No, 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B does not offer parking.
Does 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B have a pool?
No, 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B does not have a pool.
Does 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B have accessible units?
No, 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B does not have accessible units.
Does 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 ALAMEDA AVE Suite: B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137
Similar Pages
Duncanville 1 Bedrooms
Duncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with Gym
Duncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Corsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District