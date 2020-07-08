All apartments in Duncanville
606 East Center Street
606 East Center Street

606 E Center St · No Longer Available
Location

606 E Center St, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Duncanville, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,032 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 East Center Street have any available units?
606 East Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 East Center Street have?
Some of 606 East Center Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 East Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 East Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 East Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 East Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 606 East Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 East Center Street offers parking.
Does 606 East Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 East Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 East Center Street have a pool?
No, 606 East Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 East Center Street have accessible units?
No, 606 East Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 East Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 East Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.

