Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
603 Rolling Ridge Lane
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:57 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
603 Rolling Ridge Lane
603 Rolling Ridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
603 Rolling Ridge Lane, Duncanville, TX 75116
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
4-bed, 2-bath in Duncanville, stove/oven, brick, front porch, fenced backyard, warm colors, tile floor and carpet. Close to Schools and shops.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Lane have any available units?
603 Rolling Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duncanville, TX
.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duncanville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 603 Rolling Ridge Lane have?
Some of 603 Rolling Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 603 Rolling Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
603 Rolling Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Rolling Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duncanville
.
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
