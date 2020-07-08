All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:41 AM

538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive

538 Summit Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

538 Summit Ridge Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY CUTE HOME FOR GREAT PRICE.CONVERTED GARAGE. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE DINING AREA.
$50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT!
TAR APPLICATION OR ONLINE APP ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive have any available units?
538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 SUMMIT RIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

