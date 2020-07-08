All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

534 E Fairmeadows Drive

534 East Fairmeadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

534 East Fairmeadows Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Duncanville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 E Fairmeadows Drive have any available units?
534 E Fairmeadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 E Fairmeadows Drive have?
Some of 534 E Fairmeadows Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 E Fairmeadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
534 E Fairmeadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 E Fairmeadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 534 E Fairmeadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 534 E Fairmeadows Drive offer parking?
No, 534 E Fairmeadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 534 E Fairmeadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 E Fairmeadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 E Fairmeadows Drive have a pool?
No, 534 E Fairmeadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 534 E Fairmeadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 534 E Fairmeadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 534 E Fairmeadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 E Fairmeadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

