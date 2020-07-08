All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

511 PEBBLE Road

511 Pebble Road · No Longer Available
Location

511 Pebble Road, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom home completely remodeled. New granite countertops, floors, paint. A must see! Ready to move in now!
APPLY ONLINE. APP FEE $50 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 PEBBLE Road have any available units?
511 PEBBLE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 PEBBLE Road have?
Some of 511 PEBBLE Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 PEBBLE Road currently offering any rent specials?
511 PEBBLE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 PEBBLE Road pet-friendly?
No, 511 PEBBLE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 511 PEBBLE Road offer parking?
Yes, 511 PEBBLE Road offers parking.
Does 511 PEBBLE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 PEBBLE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 PEBBLE Road have a pool?
No, 511 PEBBLE Road does not have a pool.
Does 511 PEBBLE Road have accessible units?
No, 511 PEBBLE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 511 PEBBLE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 PEBBLE Road has units with dishwashers.

