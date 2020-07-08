511 Cripple Creek Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 BED ROOM 1 AND HALF BATH WITH GARAGE, RECENT UPGRADES INCLUDING NEW FLOORING, LIGHT FIXTURES, SPACIOUS DINING AREA OR CAN BE USED AS A SECOND LIVING AREA. WITH A NICE COZY FEEL. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND FAMILY.