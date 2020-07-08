3 BED ROOM 1 AND HALF BATH WITH GARAGE, RECENT UPGRADES INCLUDING NEW FLOORING, LIGHT FIXTURES, SPACIOUS DINING AREA OR CAN BE USED AS A SECOND LIVING AREA. WITH A NICE COZY FEEL. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND FAMILY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 511 Cripple Creek Drive have any available units?
511 Cripple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.