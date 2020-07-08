All apartments in Duncanville
511 Cripple Creek Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 1:07 PM

511 Cripple Creek Drive

511 Cripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

511 Cripple Creek Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BED ROOM 1 AND HALF BATH WITH GARAGE, RECENT UPGRADES INCLUDING NEW FLOORING, LIGHT FIXTURES, SPACIOUS DINING AREA OR CAN BE USED AS A SECOND LIVING AREA. WITH A NICE COZY FEEL. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND FAMILY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Cripple Creek Drive have any available units?
511 Cripple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 511 Cripple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
511 Cripple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Cripple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 511 Cripple Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 511 Cripple Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 511 Cripple Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 511 Cripple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Cripple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Cripple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 511 Cripple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 511 Cripple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 511 Cripple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Cripple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Cripple Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Cripple Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Cripple Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

