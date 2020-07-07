Rent Calculator
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:29 PM
1 of 17
507 Alameda Ave
507 Alameda Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
507 Alameda Avenue, Duncanville, TX 75137
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom home in Duncanville! - Spacious 4 bedroom home with two living areas and two eating areas! Call to view today!
(RLNE5157153)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 Alameda Ave have any available units?
507 Alameda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duncanville, TX
.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duncanville Rent Report
.
Is 507 Alameda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
507 Alameda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Alameda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Alameda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 507 Alameda Ave offer parking?
No, 507 Alameda Ave does not offer parking.
Does 507 Alameda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Alameda Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Alameda Ave have a pool?
No, 507 Alameda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 507 Alameda Ave have accessible units?
No, 507 Alameda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Alameda Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Alameda Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Alameda Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Alameda Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
