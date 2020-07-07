All apartments in Duncanville
439 Bella St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

439 Bella St

439 Bella Street · No Longer Available
Location

439 Bella Street, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Duncanville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Bella St have any available units?
439 Bella St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 Bella St have?
Some of 439 Bella St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Bella St currently offering any rent specials?
439 Bella St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Bella St pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 Bella St is pet friendly.
Does 439 Bella St offer parking?
No, 439 Bella St does not offer parking.
Does 439 Bella St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Bella St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Bella St have a pool?
No, 439 Bella St does not have a pool.
Does 439 Bella St have accessible units?
No, 439 Bella St does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Bella St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 Bella St has units with dishwashers.

