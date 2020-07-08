All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 342 W. Red Bird Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
342 W. Red Bird Ln.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:24 AM

342 W. Red Bird Ln.

342 West Red Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

342 West Red Bird Lane, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated 3/2/2 across from Red Bird Park - Completely renovated! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has fresh new paint on the interior and exterior. Features gorgeous ceramic tile through out the living areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern black granite counter-tops. This spacious living room complete with fire place and tons of natural light. Huge fenced in backyard is great for entertaining or relaxing. This one won't last long. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE4779654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 W. Red Bird Ln. have any available units?
342 W. Red Bird Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 W. Red Bird Ln. have?
Some of 342 W. Red Bird Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 W. Red Bird Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
342 W. Red Bird Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 W. Red Bird Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 W. Red Bird Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 342 W. Red Bird Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 342 W. Red Bird Ln. offers parking.
Does 342 W. Red Bird Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 W. Red Bird Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 W. Red Bird Ln. have a pool?
No, 342 W. Red Bird Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 342 W. Red Bird Ln. have accessible units?
No, 342 W. Red Bird Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 342 W. Red Bird Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 W. Red Bird Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137
1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District