342 W. Red Bird Ln.

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Renovated 3/2/2 across from Red Bird Park - Completely renovated! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has fresh new paint on the interior and exterior. Features gorgeous ceramic tile through out the living areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern black granite counter-tops. This spacious living room complete with fire place and tons of natural light. Huge fenced in backyard is great for entertaining or relaxing. This one won't last long. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



(RLNE4779654)