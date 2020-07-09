All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:59 PM

330 Mizell Street

330 Mizell Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 Mizell Street, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Mizell Street have any available units?
330 Mizell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 330 Mizell Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Mizell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Mizell Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Mizell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 330 Mizell Street offer parking?
No, 330 Mizell Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Mizell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Mizell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Mizell Street have a pool?
No, 330 Mizell Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Mizell Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Mizell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Mizell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Mizell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Mizell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Mizell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

