All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 322 W Center Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
322 W Center Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

322 W Center Street

322 West Center Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

322 West Center Street, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great price for a great house in Duncanville. Hard to find three bedrooms for this price. Nice backyard with a deck for BBQ. Original hardwood floors. Won't last long. We accept the TAR app or Apply Online! App Fee $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 W Center Street have any available units?
322 W Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 W Center Street have?
Some of 322 W Center Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 W Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 W Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 W Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 322 W Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 322 W Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 322 W Center Street offers parking.
Does 322 W Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 W Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 W Center Street have a pool?
No, 322 W Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 W Center Street have accessible units?
No, 322 W Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 W Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 W Center Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137
1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District