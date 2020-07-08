Great price for a great house in Duncanville. Hard to find three bedrooms for this price. Nice backyard with a deck for BBQ. Original hardwood floors. Won't last long. We accept the TAR app or Apply Online! App Fee $50 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 322 W Center Street have any available units?
322 W Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.