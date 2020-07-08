322 W Center Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great price for a great house in Duncanville. Hard to find three bedrooms for this price. Nice backyard with a deck for BBQ. Original hardwood floors. Won't last long. We accept the TAR app or Apply Online! App Fee $50 per adult.