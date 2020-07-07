All apartments in Duncanville
314 Halo Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:18 AM

314 Halo Street

314 Halo Street · No Longer Available
Location

314 Halo Street, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Big home that backs up to green belt. Open floor plan. Large yard. Large bedrooms. New flooring and paint. Great price for the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Halo Street have any available units?
314 Halo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 314 Halo Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 Halo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Halo Street pet-friendly?
No, 314 Halo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 314 Halo Street offer parking?
No, 314 Halo Street does not offer parking.
Does 314 Halo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Halo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Halo Street have a pool?
No, 314 Halo Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 Halo Street have accessible units?
No, 314 Halo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Halo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Halo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Halo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Halo Street does not have units with air conditioning.

