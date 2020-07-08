All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:13 PM

303 W Orange Street

303 West Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 West Orange Street, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled home in popular neighborhood. HUGE detached garage with a lot of storage and room for cars. New vinyl plank and custom paint throughout. Covered patio for entertaining. Nice backyard for kids or pets. Bring your picky clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W Orange Street have any available units?
303 W Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 W Orange Street have?
Some of 303 W Orange Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 W Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W Orange Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 W Orange Street is pet friendly.
Does 303 W Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 W Orange Street offers parking.
Does 303 W Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 W Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W Orange Street have a pool?
No, 303 W Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 W Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 303 W Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 W Orange Street has units with dishwashers.

