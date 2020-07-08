Completely remodeled home in popular neighborhood. HUGE detached garage with a lot of storage and room for cars. New vinyl plank and custom paint throughout. Covered patio for entertaining. Nice backyard for kids or pets. Bring your picky clients.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 W Orange Street have any available units?
303 W Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.