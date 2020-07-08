All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

226 Walnut Circle

226 Walnut Circle · No Longer Available
Location

226 Walnut Circle, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1cp home in Duncanville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Walnut Circle have any available units?
226 Walnut Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Walnut Circle have?
Some of 226 Walnut Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Walnut Circle currently offering any rent specials?
226 Walnut Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Walnut Circle pet-friendly?
No, 226 Walnut Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 226 Walnut Circle offer parking?
No, 226 Walnut Circle does not offer parking.
Does 226 Walnut Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Walnut Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Walnut Circle have a pool?
No, 226 Walnut Circle does not have a pool.
Does 226 Walnut Circle have accessible units?
No, 226 Walnut Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Walnut Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Walnut Circle has units with dishwashers.

