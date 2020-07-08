215 Oriole Boulevard

Cute 3 bedroom and 2 bath house in a quiet neighborhood. Driveway and garage accessible from the alley. Fenced in backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
