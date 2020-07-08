All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:10 AM

215 Oriole Boulevard

215 Oriole Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

215 Oriole Boulevard, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom and 2 bath house in a quiet neighborhood. Driveway and garage accessible from the alley. Fenced in backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Oriole Boulevard have any available units?
215 Oriole Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 215 Oriole Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
215 Oriole Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Oriole Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Oriole Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 215 Oriole Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 215 Oriole Boulevard offers parking.
Does 215 Oriole Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Oriole Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Oriole Boulevard have a pool?
No, 215 Oriole Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 215 Oriole Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 215 Oriole Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Oriole Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Oriole Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Oriole Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Oriole Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

