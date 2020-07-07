All apartments in Duncanville
1739 Meadow Crest Lane

1739 Meadow Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Meadow Crest Lane, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beauty features over 1300 square feet of living space. Spacious home with nice size living room space and bedroom space. Nice size backyard with easy access to major highways. Home is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Meadow Crest Lane have any available units?
1739 Meadow Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 1739 Meadow Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Meadow Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Meadow Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1739 Meadow Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1739 Meadow Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Meadow Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 1739 Meadow Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 Meadow Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Meadow Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 1739 Meadow Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Meadow Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1739 Meadow Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Meadow Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 Meadow Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 Meadow Crest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 Meadow Crest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

