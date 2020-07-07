This beauty features over 1300 square feet of living space. Spacious home with nice size living room space and bedroom space. Nice size backyard with easy access to major highways. Home is move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1739 Meadow Crest Lane have any available units?
1739 Meadow Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.