All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 1623 Lime Leaf Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
1623 Lime Leaf Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1623 Lime Leaf Ln

1623 Lime Leaf Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1623 Lime Leaf Ln, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Duncanville has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Lime Leaf Ln have any available units?
1623 Lime Leaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Lime Leaf Ln have?
Some of 1623 Lime Leaf Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Lime Leaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Lime Leaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Lime Leaf Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 Lime Leaf Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1623 Lime Leaf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Lime Leaf Ln offers parking.
Does 1623 Lime Leaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Lime Leaf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Lime Leaf Ln have a pool?
No, 1623 Lime Leaf Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Lime Leaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 1623 Lime Leaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Lime Leaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Lime Leaf Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District