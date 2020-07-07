All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:09 PM

1623 Lime Leaf Lane

1623 Lime Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Lime Leaf Lane, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Duncanville has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Lime Leaf Lane have any available units?
1623 Lime Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Lime Leaf Lane have?
Some of 1623 Lime Leaf Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Lime Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Lime Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Lime Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Lime Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1623 Lime Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Lime Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 1623 Lime Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Lime Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Lime Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 1623 Lime Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Lime Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 1623 Lime Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Lime Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Lime Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.

