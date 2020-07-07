All apartments in Duncanville
1619 Horizon Street

1619 Horizon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Horizon Street, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic garden home Has updated kitchen and bathrooms. Laminate floors and ceramic tile. Located in te Sunset Village addition. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT. APPLY ONLINE NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Horizon Street have any available units?
1619 Horizon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Horizon Street have?
Some of 1619 Horizon Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Horizon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Horizon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Horizon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Horizon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1619 Horizon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Horizon Street offers parking.
Does 1619 Horizon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Horizon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Horizon Street have a pool?
No, 1619 Horizon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Horizon Street have accessible units?
No, 1619 Horizon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Horizon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 Horizon Street has units with dishwashers.

