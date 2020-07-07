1607 Sunset Village Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Just Refurbished(2019)Town Home. Convenient Location. 1 Living & 1 Dining area. All Built-In Kitchen Central Heat & Air-Conditioning. $1300. deposit if no pets and well qualified. Pets Considered Case-by-Case with additional deposit. Larry Parker-Parker Properties is a licensed Texas real estate broker.