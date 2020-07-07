All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated March 19 2019

1607 Sunset Village Drive

Location

1607 Sunset Village, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Just Refurbished(2019)Town Home. Convenient Location. 1 Living & 1 Dining area. All Built-In Kitchen Central Heat & Air-Conditioning. $1300. deposit if no pets and well qualified. Pets Considered Case-by-Case with additional deposit. Larry Parker-Parker Properties is a licensed Texas real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Sunset Village Drive have any available units?
1607 Sunset Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Sunset Village Drive have?
Some of 1607 Sunset Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Sunset Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Sunset Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Sunset Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Sunset Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Sunset Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Sunset Village Drive offers parking.
Does 1607 Sunset Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Sunset Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Sunset Village Drive have a pool?
No, 1607 Sunset Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Sunset Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 1607 Sunset Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Sunset Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Sunset Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

