Just Refurbished(2019)Town Home. Convenient Location. 1 Living & 1 Dining area. All Built-In Kitchen Central Heat & Air-Conditioning. $1300. deposit if no pets and well qualified. Pets Considered Case-by-Case with additional deposit. Larry Parker-Parker Properties is a licensed Texas real estate broker.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1607 Sunset Village Drive have any available units?
1607 Sunset Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.