Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
1511 Shamrock Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

1511 Shamrock Drive

1511 Shamrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Shamrock Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic home with just OVER 1700 sqft, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a galley style kitchen for the chef in the family. Gas cook-top, double ovens, dishwasher and a TON of cabinets. Privacy fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Shamrock Drive have any available units?
1511 Shamrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Shamrock Drive have?
Some of 1511 Shamrock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Shamrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Shamrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Shamrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Shamrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1511 Shamrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Shamrock Drive offers parking.
Does 1511 Shamrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Shamrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Shamrock Drive have a pool?
No, 1511 Shamrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Shamrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1511 Shamrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Shamrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Shamrock Drive has units with dishwashers.

