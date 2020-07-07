Fantastic home with just OVER 1700 sqft, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a galley style kitchen for the chef in the family. Gas cook-top, double ovens, dishwasher and a TON of cabinets. Privacy fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 Shamrock Drive have any available units?
1511 Shamrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.