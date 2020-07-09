All apartments in Duncanville
136 Graystone Place
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:33 PM

136 Graystone Place

136 Gray Stone Place · No Longer Available
Location

136 Gray Stone Place, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOMS 1 AND HALF BATHS*OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Graystone Place have any available units?
136 Graystone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 136 Graystone Place currently offering any rent specials?
136 Graystone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Graystone Place pet-friendly?
No, 136 Graystone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 136 Graystone Place offer parking?
No, 136 Graystone Place does not offer parking.
Does 136 Graystone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Graystone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Graystone Place have a pool?
No, 136 Graystone Place does not have a pool.
Does 136 Graystone Place have accessible units?
No, 136 Graystone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Graystone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Graystone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Graystone Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Graystone Place does not have units with air conditioning.

