1303 Mission
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:06 PM
1303 Mission
1303 Mission Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1303 Mission Street, Duncanville, TX 75137
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Duplex for a great price! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex is a must see. Home includes wood burning fireplace and spacious kitchen.
(RLNE5685229)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 Mission have any available units?
1303 Mission doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duncanville, TX
.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duncanville Rent Report
.
Is 1303 Mission currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Mission is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Mission pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Mission is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Mission offer parking?
No, 1303 Mission does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Mission have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Mission does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Mission have a pool?
No, 1303 Mission does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Mission have accessible units?
No, 1303 Mission does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Mission have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Mission does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Mission have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Mission does not have units with air conditioning.
