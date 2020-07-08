All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 1210 Ski Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
1210 Ski Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:39 AM

1210 Ski Drive

1210 Ski Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1210 Ski Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly renovated!!! Interior and exterior fully painted. Ceramic tiles or laminate flooring. No carpets. Big living room and a big backyard. In a good neighborhood. Close to parks, shopping centers, and highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Ski Drive have any available units?
1210 Ski Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Ski Drive have?
Some of 1210 Ski Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Ski Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Ski Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Ski Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Ski Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1210 Ski Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Ski Drive offers parking.
Does 1210 Ski Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Ski Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Ski Drive have a pool?
No, 1210 Ski Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Ski Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Ski Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Ski Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Ski Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District