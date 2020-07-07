All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1206 Redman Lane

1206 Redman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Redman Lane, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARM DESCRIBES THIS GREAT CUSTOM BUILT HOME -GREAT FLOOR PLAN-MANY UPDATES *DESIGNER KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND 5 Burner Bosch Cooktop* *TWO LIVING AREAS* *FORMAL LIVING&DINING* *JACK-N-JILL BATH* *PLANTATION SHUTERS* *CERAMIC TILE*SLATE*VINYL PLANK* GREAT MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH AREA WITH CUSTOM VANITIES AND STORAGE AREA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Redman Lane have any available units?
1206 Redman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Redman Lane have?
Some of 1206 Redman Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Redman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Redman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Redman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Redman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1206 Redman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Redman Lane offers parking.
Does 1206 Redman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Redman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Redman Lane have a pool?
No, 1206 Redman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Redman Lane have accessible units?
No, 1206 Redman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Redman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Redman Lane has units with dishwashers.

