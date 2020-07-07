CHARM DESCRIBES THIS GREAT CUSTOM BUILT HOME -GREAT FLOOR PLAN-MANY UPDATES *DESIGNER KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND 5 Burner Bosch Cooktop* *TWO LIVING AREAS* *FORMAL LIVING&DINING* *JACK-N-JILL BATH* *PLANTATION SHUTERS* *CERAMIC TILE*SLATE*VINYL PLANK* GREAT MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH AREA WITH CUSTOM VANITIES AND STORAGE AREA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 Redman Lane have any available units?
1206 Redman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.