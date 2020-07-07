Rent Calculator
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:21 AM
1202 San Miguel
1202 San Miguel Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1202 San Miguel Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom in Duncanville! - This home features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Bedrooms are split with lots of space. A rear facing garage. A must see! Call to view today!
(RLNE5090897)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1202 San Miguel have any available units?
1202 San Miguel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duncanville, TX
.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duncanville Rent Report
.
Is 1202 San Miguel currently offering any rent specials?
1202 San Miguel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 San Miguel pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 San Miguel is pet friendly.
Does 1202 San Miguel offer parking?
Yes, 1202 San Miguel offers parking.
Does 1202 San Miguel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 San Miguel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 San Miguel have a pool?
No, 1202 San Miguel does not have a pool.
Does 1202 San Miguel have accessible units?
No, 1202 San Miguel does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 San Miguel have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 San Miguel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 San Miguel have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 San Miguel does not have units with air conditioning.
