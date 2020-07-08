All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated November 9 2019 at 9:37 AM

1103 Ridge Dr

1103 West Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1103 West Ridge Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Like New in Gateway Parks! You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity! 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,800 Sq. Ft. single family home. Kitchen is a chefs dream which includes an island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has open floor plan to living room with wood burning fireplace to entertain friends and family. Flooring includes carpet in bedrooms and tile throughout. Easy access from Hwy 80; near restaurants and shopping areas; blocks away from elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Ridge Dr have any available units?
1103 Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1103 Ridge Dr's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1103 Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1103 Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1103 Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1103 Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

