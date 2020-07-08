1103 Ridge Dr

Amenities

Like New in Gateway Parks! You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity! 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,800 Sq. Ft. single family home. Kitchen is a chefs dream which includes an island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has open floor plan to living room with wood burning fireplace to entertain friends and family. Flooring includes carpet in bedrooms and tile throughout. Easy access from Hwy 80; near restaurants and shopping areas; blocks away from elementary school.