All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 107 N Merrill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
107 N Merrill Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:44 AM

107 N Merrill Avenue

107 North Merrill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

107 North Merrill Avenue, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Loft style townhome in heart of Duncanville zoned for live work or residential use. Concrete floors with carpet in master bedroom and plenty of natural light make this contemporary space a unique find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N Merrill Avenue have any available units?
107 N Merrill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N Merrill Avenue have?
Some of 107 N Merrill Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N Merrill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 N Merrill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N Merrill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 107 N Merrill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 107 N Merrill Avenue offer parking?
No, 107 N Merrill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 107 N Merrill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N Merrill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N Merrill Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 N Merrill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 N Merrill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 N Merrill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N Merrill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 N Merrill Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District