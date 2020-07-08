Loft style townhome in heart of Duncanville zoned for live work or residential use. Concrete floors with carpet in master bedroom and plenty of natural light make this contemporary space a unique find.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 N Merrill Avenue have any available units?
107 N Merrill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.