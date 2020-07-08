All apartments in Duncanville
1006 Caravan Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1006 Caravan Trail

1006 Caravan Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Caravan Trail, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this stunning 3 bedroom with spacious backyard! Completely renovated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Caravan Trail have any available units?
1006 Caravan Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 1006 Caravan Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Caravan Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Caravan Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Caravan Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1006 Caravan Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Caravan Trail offers parking.
Does 1006 Caravan Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Caravan Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Caravan Trail have a pool?
No, 1006 Caravan Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Caravan Trail have accessible units?
No, 1006 Caravan Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Caravan Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Caravan Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Caravan Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Caravan Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

