Dripping Springs, TX
Western Springs Apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:20 AM

Western Springs Apartments

400 Creek Road · (512) 608-5201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Deposit Reduced to $99 on Select Units!
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

400 Creek Road, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-523 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 4-416 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 3-315 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-521 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 5-511 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 4-421 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Western Springs Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
lobby
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Western Springs offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Residents of our community enjoy a fun playground, fitness cardio center, picnic areas with bbq grills, library center with computers, beautiful community room and an on-site staff with 24 hour emergency maintenance. The apartment homes have large open floor plans with fully equipped kitchens featuring a garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven. Each home is equipped with ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and full size washer/dryer included. Located with easy highway access Western Springs is the perfect choice for your new home. Facebook: @WesternSpringsDrippingSpringsTX


If you'd like to learn more about the specific qualifications, rates and details of this location, click here. When you're ready to take a closer look at Western Springs in person just call.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $10 per adult applicant
Deposit: $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250/Pet
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, No more than 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Western Springs Apartments have any available units?
Western Springs Apartments has 24 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Western Springs Apartments have?
Some of Western Springs Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Western Springs Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Western Springs Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Deposit Reduced to $99 on Select Units!
Is Western Springs Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Western Springs Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Western Springs Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Western Springs Apartments offers parking.
Does Western Springs Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Western Springs Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Western Springs Apartments have a pool?
No, Western Springs Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Western Springs Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Western Springs Apartments has accessible units.
Does Western Springs Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Western Springs Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Western Springs Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Western Springs Apartments has units with air conditioning.
