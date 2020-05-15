This unit has been upgraded with a stainless steel appliance package. Nice, large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1421/SF duplex with 2 car garage. Very convenient location close the the center of town. Ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 Chestnut RDG have any available units?
110 Chestnut RDG doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 110 Chestnut RDG have?
Some of 110 Chestnut RDG's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Chestnut RDG currently offering any rent specials?
110 Chestnut RDG is not currently offering any rent specials.