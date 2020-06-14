Rent Calculator
Home
/
Donna, TX
/
318 North 7th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
318 North 7th Street
318 N 7th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
318 N 7th St, Donna, TX 78537
Amenities
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A Available 06/22/20 Apartment is on private lot fenced with privacy fence it has a covered patio and easy access to highway. Utilities not included its furnished with stove and refrigerator
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/donna-tx?lid=11560024
(RLNE5855923)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 North 7th Street have any available units?
318 North 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Donna, TX
.
What amenities does 318 North 7th Street have?
Some of 318 North 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 318 North 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 North 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 North 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 North 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 318 North 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 318 North 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 318 North 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 North 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 North 7th Street have a pool?
No, 318 North 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 North 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 318 North 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 North 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 North 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 North 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 North 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
